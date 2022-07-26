Wanted: Police searching for Helena-West Helena man accused of shooting wife

Johnny Otey is charged in the shooting about 9:45 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, in the 100 block of Elm Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, are searching for a man they said shot his wife last week.

Johnny Otey is charged in the shooting about 9:45 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, in the 100 block of Elm Street. Investigators said officers responding to the shooting found a woman shot in the neck. She told investigators her husband – Otey – had shot her.

The woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in Memphis and has since been released. Police said she is expected to make a full recovery.

Otey is 49-years-old, and 5’11” tall and about 140 pounds.