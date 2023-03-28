WANTED: Robbery suspects caught on camera, believed to be responsible for other crimes

Aggravated Robbery 900 Block Berclair Road Report #2303013289ME / P230852072 MEMPHIS, TN – On March 26, 2023, Officers responded to a robbery in the 900 block of Berclair Road. Two suspects approach two victims and robbed them at gunpoint, taking a wallet. The suspects occupied a gray four-door Infiniti G37 with Alabama license plate YLG572. Suspect 1 was armed with a handgun equipped with a drum magazine, wearing a gray head/face covering, dark-colored long-sleeve shirt, blue pants with a white stripe, and black/white Air Force Ones. Suspect 2 was armed with a handgun, wearing a black ski mask, a red long-sleeve hoodie, dark-colored pants, and white tennis shoes. The suspects fled the scene in the stolen four-door gray Infiniti bearing Alabama license plate YLG572. Investigators need your help with information to solve this crime. The suspects are believed to be responsible for other armed robberies in the Tillman Station area. Please see attached video. Photos are in the comments below. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you can review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”