WANTED: Shelby County inmate escaped custody at Regional One Hospital early Saturday morning

The search is on for 39-year-old Dawn Suggs, who had been behind bars for burglary.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for an inmate who escaped while at Regional One in Memphis.

The Shelby County Department of Corrections said 39-year-old Dawn Scruggs was taken to Regional One and early Saturday morning, just before 4:00 a.m., he ran from the hospital.

Suggs was last seen running north from the hospital, dressed in a hospital gown, blue jeans (SCDC logo on leg), white socks, and blue tennis shoe loafers in his hands.

Suggs was serving a three-year sentence that began April 8, 2020 for burglary. His sentence was set to end October 28, 2022.

Officials said Suggs last known address was in West Memphis, Arkansas.