Wanted: Suspect caught on camera robbing Memphis beauty supply store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a suspect who was caught on camera robbing a beauty supply store.
It happened about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the Beauty Supply Store in the 2800 block of Covington Pike. Police said the suspect went into the store posing as a customer, then left. They said he came back in with a black and green handgun, which video shows he dropped as he pulled it out and pointed it.
Police said the suspect then demanded money from the register, then took off in a newer model 4-door sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.