Wanted: Man caught on camera robbing midtown Outback restaurant

Business Robbery Outback Steak House 2255 Union Report #2112008743ME MEMPHIS, TN – On December 21, 2021, Memphis Police officers responded to the scene of an armed business robbery at the Outback Steak House located at 2255 Union Avenue. Officers were advised at approximately 10:45 pm, a lone male suspect entered the Outback Steak House and robbed the business at gunpoint. The suspect entered the business and approached the employees and held them at gunpoint, demanding money from the registers and safe. The suspect was able to take an undetermined amount of money from the business. The suspect fled the scene on foot south bound from the business after the robbery. The suspect is a black male in his mid 20’s, medium build, approximately 5'9 to 6', wearing a blue sweatshirt, white T-shirt, black pants, white tennis shoes and a black mask armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. No arrests have been made at this point and additional information is being requested. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.