Crime

WANTED: Suspect tried to rob man in victim’s own garage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a suspect who they said tried to rob a man in his own garage.

It happened about 9:00 a.m. April 2 in the 100 block of Cherry Road. Police said the suspect parked on the street, got a gun, and approached the man in the victim’s garage. Police said the suspect demanded the man’s wallet, but the victim fought back, and the suspect took off.

The suspect was driving a 2000 to 2005 maroon Chevy Impala, and the license plate was covered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. 
