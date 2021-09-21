Wanted: Suspect robbed man who was trying to buy his car

Memphis Police are searching for a suspect they said robbed a guy who was trying to buy a car from him.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a suspect they said robbed a guy who was trying to buy a car from him.

Investigators said the victim met the suspect about 6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021, at a store in the 5800 block of Mount Moriah Road to possibly buy a blue Dodge Charger. Police said the victim test drove the car with the suspect, and when the victim went to cash app the money for the car, the suspect pulled out a gun.

Investigators said the suspect took the victim’s own gun, forced him out of the car, then took his phone.

Police said the suspect took off in the blue Dodge Charger with tinted windows and black rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.