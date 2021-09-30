WANTED: Suspect stole $16,000 worth of car keys from Memphis locksmith

Techni Lock Keys Burglary 5119 Summer Ave Report #2109013131ME MEMPHIS, TN – On September 29, 2021, at 3:26 am, a burglary occurred at 5119 Summer Ave Techni Lock Keys. A male black exits the passenger side of a dark-colored Infiniti Sedan and breaks out the front door glass of the building. The male enters the location and steals approximately $16,000 worth of Dodge, Ford, and Lincoln keys. The keys are all individually packaged in clear plastic zip-lock bags with the labeled make and model vehicle. Mostly high-end makes and models. The suspect is a black male with short dreads, wearing a black and gray jacket, gray sweatpants, and black Jordan Tennis Shoes. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.