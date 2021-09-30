WANTED: Suspect stole $16,000 worth of car keys from Memphis locksmith

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man they said broke into a local locksmith shop and stole thousands of dollars worth of car keys.
Officers were called to the burglary at Techno Lock Keys in the 5100 block of Summer Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021. They said a man broke in the glass on the front door to get inside, then stole about $16,000 worth of Dodge, Ford, and Lincoln keys.
Investigators said the keys were individually wrapped in clear zip-lock bags and labeled with the make and model – which were mostly high-end vehicles.
Police said the suspect had been in the passenger side of a dark-colored Infiniti sedan before the break-in. There's no information on who was driving.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.