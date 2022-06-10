x
Crime

Wanted: Suspects accused of shooting elderly man at Memphis Park caught on camera

Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in the 800 block of Western Park Drive.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Police are searching for four suspects after an elderly man was shot while taking an early morning walk through a southwest Memphis park.

Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in the 800 block of Western Park Drive. They found an elderly man shot in the back. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said a second person had been with the victim on the walk on the trails in the park when three or four suspects approached them. They said two of the suspects hid behind a brick wall waiting for the victims to pass, and a third pretended to be exercising on the basketball court. Police said when the victims passed, two of the suspects fired, hitting the man in the back.

After the shooting, investigators said the suspects ran across the basketball court and through the park. They were last seen running northbound on Hawkeye Street.

Police said surveillance video was captured of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

