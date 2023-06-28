x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Wanted: Suspects caught on camera firing 100+ rounds at passing cars on Elvis Presley Blvd.

Memphis Police said at least one innocent driver was struck, as well as several vehicles and a home.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying the suspects caught on camera firing more than 100 rounds at drivers passing by a local flea market.

MPD officers responded to a shooting call at the Flea Market in the 2300 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. about 3 a.m. on June 17, 2023. Investigators said several suspects were seen on video shooting at innocent motorists as they passed by the business.

Investigators said one person was struck while driving south on Elvis Presley Blvd. They also said several other vehicles and a home were hit.

In total, officers said they recovered 106 shell casings of various calibers in the parking lot.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Aggravated Assault Flea Market 2233 Elvis Presley Boulevard Report #2306002493ME MEMPHIS, TN – On June 17, 2023, at...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Memphis business owners fear smash-and-grabs aren’t over after MPD busts ‘mob-style burglary ring’

Before You Leave, Check This Out