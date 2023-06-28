Wanted: Suspects caught on camera firing 100+ rounds at passing cars on Elvis Presley Blvd.

Memphis Police said at least one innocent driver was struck, as well as several vehicles and a home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying the suspects caught on camera firing more than 100 rounds at drivers passing by a local flea market.

MPD officers responded to a shooting call at the Flea Market in the 2300 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. about 3 a.m. on June 17, 2023. Investigators said several suspects were seen on video shooting at innocent motorists as they passed by the business.

Investigators said one person was struck while driving south on Elvis Presley Blvd. They also said several other vehicles and a home were hit.

In total, officers said they recovered 106 shell casings of various calibers in the parking lot.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.