Wanted: Suspects caught on camera robbing East Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are searching for three suspects caught on camera robbing a gas station in East Memphis.
MPD officers responded to the robbery on June 21, 2023, at the Marathon gas station in the 3800 block of Park Ave. Investigators said just after midnight Wednesday, three men armed with handguns went into the store, demanding money from the register. Police said two of the men approached the counter while the third stood at the entrance acting as a lookout.
Investigators said one of the suspects kicked in a door that went behind the counter and forced the clerk to open the register at gunpoint.
Police said the suspects took the cash then ran from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.