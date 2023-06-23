Wanted: Suspects caught on camera robbing East Memphis gas station

Business Robbery Marathon Gas Station 3877 Park Avenue Report #2306004527ME MEMPHIS, TN – On June 21, 2023, Memphis Police officers made the scene of a business robbery at the Marathon located at 3877 Park Avenue. Offices were advised at approximately 12:05 am, three males entered the business armed with handguns demanding the money from the store’s cash register. The first two of the suspects approached the counter while the third suspect stood at the entrance door as a “lookout.” One of the suspects kicked the door open that leads behind the counter where the clerk was located. The clerk was forced at gunpoint to open the cash register. The suspect took the money from the cash register, and then all the suspects fled the scene on foot. Suspect #1: a male, wearing a black hoodie, gray jeans, black and white Van tennis shoes, armed with a handgun. Suspect #2: a male wearing a black and white striped shirt, black pants, and white shoes armed with a handgun. Suspect #3: a male wearing a light-colored shirt, red pants, and black & white shoes. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.