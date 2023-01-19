Wanted: Suspects fired at man who tried to stop them from breaking into car

MPD officers were called to the scene about 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in the 5200 block of Jordan Dr. near E. Holmes Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three suspects who they said fired at a man who was trying to stop them from breaking into his niece’s car.

MPD officers were called to the scene about 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in the 5200 block of Jordan Dr. near E. Holmes Rd. Investigators said a man saw three suspects trying to break into his niece’s vehicle, so he honked his horn.

Investigators said when the victim honked, the suspects started shooting at him, and he took cover behind his vehicle, which was hit five times.

Police said surveillance video showed one suspect in a black hoodie, black jacket, and jogging pants with a gun with an extended magazine acting as a lookout, and he fired at the victim. Investigators said a second suspect in a black jacket with white writing on it also opened fire on the victim. They said a third suspect in a gray hoodie got out of a Chrysler 3000 with chrome rims, which all three then jumped back in and took off.

Anyone with information on who these suspects are is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.