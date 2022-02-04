Video released of suspects in murder of 13-year-old girl

Memphis Police are hoping someone recognizes the suspects, who are wanted in the killing in southeast Memphis on April 1, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released surveillance pictures and video of the suspects wanted in the murder of a 13-year-old girl in southeast Memphis.

Officers were called to the shooting about 1:45 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, in the 3000 block of E. Point Cove in the Cedar Hill Apartments, east of Hickory Hill Rd. They found the young teenage girl shot laying outside an apartment door. She died at the scene.

Investigators said four men were seen running from the scene. Video shows three of the suspects running from the apartments. Police said they were armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.