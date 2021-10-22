Wanted: Suspects who robbed man during fake car sale in Memphis

Robbery Individual 5072 Bryndale Avenue Report # 2110007540ME MEMPHIS, TN – On Sunday, October 17, 2021, at approximately 10:00 am., the victim went to 5072 Bryndale to view a 2013 Mazda 3 that was being sold by a female Hispanic. The victim arrived at the location before the female suspect and noticed the residence was vacant. A few minutes later, the female suspect arrived in the silver Mazda 3 and the victim began to check out the vehicle. As the victim was looking over the vehicle, suspect #2 came from beside the house, approached the victim with a gun, and demanded the money. Suspect #3 went through the victim’s pockets and removed his wallet that contained his debit/credit cards and his iPhone. The victim was forced to give the pin numbers to his cards. Both suspects entered the Silver Mazda 3 and left the scene. The suspects were last seen leaving the corner store at 2810 South Perkins Road. Suspect #1: Hispanic female, in her mid-20’s, chubby, wearing green jacket and glasses. Suspect #2: Black male, skinny, in his mid-20’s, wearing all dark clothing. Suspect #3: Black male, 13-15 years old, wearing a black hoodie with black shorts. Suspect Vehicle: Dark Gray 2007-2009 Mazda 3. Investigators need your help in identifying the individuals responsible. No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation. ***Video of the suspects is attached*** Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”