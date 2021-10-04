Warrant issued for suspect in Rhodes College student death

MPD officers responded to 703 N. McLean Blvd, near Rhodes College, Sunday morning where a man was found dead and a woman injured, both after being shot.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the man wanted in the death of the Rhodes College student.

Monday, the Memphis Police Department issued the warrant for Rainess Holmes, 36, for first degree murder, two counts of especially aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary and murder in the perpetration of aggravated burglary.

🚨🚨 Update🚨🚨

Investigators have issued an arrest warrant for Rainess Holmes, 36, for First Degree Murder, two counts Especially Aggravated Robbery, three counts Aggravated Robbery, Especially Aggravated Burglary, and Murder in the Perpetration of Aggravated Burglary. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 4, 2021

MPD officers responded to 703 N. McLean Blvd, near Rhodes College, Sunday at 5:40 a.m., where they found a man dead and a woman injured, both from being shot.

Shooting at 703 North Mclean Boulevard: pic.twitter.com/l2v6BQ7PXU — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 3, 2021

Rhodes College canceled classed for Monday, October 4.

The school announced that counseling is available for any student, faculty or staff. To scheduled, call 901-843-3128. If students or faculty need further support, the college asks them to email Dean Jamia Stokes at stokesj@rhodes.edu.