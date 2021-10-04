Warrant issued for suspect in Rhodes College student death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the man wanted in the death of the Rhodes College student.
Monday, the Memphis Police Department issued the warrant for Rainess Holmes, 36, for first degree murder, two counts of especially aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary and murder in the perpetration of aggravated burglary.
MPD officers responded to 703 N. McLean Blvd, near Rhodes College, Sunday at 5:40 a.m., where they found a man dead and a woman injured, both from being shot.
Rhodes College canceled classed for Monday, October 4.
The school announced that counseling is available for any student, faculty or staff. To scheduled, call 901-843-3128. If students or faculty need further support, the college asks them to email Dean Jamia Stokes at stokesj@rhodes.edu.
If you have any information that can help investigators further in this case, police ask that you call 901-528-CASH.