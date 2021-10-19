Warrant issued for suspect who shot at girlfriend's family after breakup, hitting a 15-year-old

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has not released the suspect's name, who they said also fired and hit a deputy's vehicle during an ensuing chase.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a warrant has been issued for a suspect who fired at his girlfriend’s family after a breakup, injuring a 15-year-old.

Deputies were called to the scene in the 4000 block of Bradfield Run in southeast Shelby County about 11:00 p.m. Monday. They said after a breakup with his girlfriend, the suspect began shooting at her family, who were standing in their driveway.

Investigators said a 15-year-old was shot in both legs and was stable when taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Investigators said deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle and tried to stop it, but he took off. Deputies chased the suspect, and investigators said the suspect fired at them, hitting a deputy’s vehicle and escaping.

A warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest. His name has not been released.

