Warrant issued for murder suspect

Rickey London has been named as the suspect in the case
Credit: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have issued a second degree murder warrant for Rickey London's arrest.

Memphis Police officers responded to a shots fired call on October 5 near Park Avenue and Prescott Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who had been shot and killed near the intersection. 

London was developed as the suspect in the case, and now a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Please contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case. There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible. 

