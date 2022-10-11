Warrant issued for murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have issued a second degree murder warrant for Rickey London's arrest.
Memphis Police officers responded to a shots fired call on October 5 near Park Avenue and Prescott Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who had been shot and killed near the intersection.
London was developed as the suspect in the case, and now a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Please contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case. There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible.