Warrant issued for murder suspect

Rickey London has been named as the suspect in the case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have issued a second degree murder warrant for Rickey London's arrest.

Memphis Police officers responded to a shots fired call on October 5 near Park Avenue and Prescott Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who had been shot and killed near the intersection.

London was developed as the suspect in the case, and now a warrant has been issued for his arrest.