Warrant issued for Park Avenue murder suspect

Rickey London has been named as the suspect in the case.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a warrant Tuesday for the arrest of a suspect accused of second-degree murder.

Memphis police officers responded to a shots fired call on October 5 near Park Avenue and Prescott Street. 

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who had been shot and killed near the intersection. 

Rickey London was developed as the suspect in the case, and now a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case. There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible. 

