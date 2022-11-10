Warrant issued for Park Avenue murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a warrant Tuesday for the arrest of a suspect accused of second-degree murder.
Memphis police officers responded to a shots fired call on October 5 near Park Avenue and Prescott Street.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who had been shot and killed near the intersection.
Rickey London was developed as the suspect in the case, and now a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case. There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible.