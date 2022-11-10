Warrant issued for Park Avenue murder suspect

Rickey London has been named as the suspect in the case.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a warrant Tuesday for the arrest of a suspect accused of second-degree murder.

Memphis police officers responded to a shots fired call on October 5 near Park Avenue and Prescott Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who had been shot and killed near the intersection.

Rickey London was developed as the suspect in the case, and now a warrant has been issued for his arrest.