Watch: Man throws cart through car window in West Memphis parking lot, and it was caught on camera

West Memphis Police say just after 3:00 p.m. Sunday, an officer was patrolling the area of 300 West Service Road at the Kroger, when he saw a man throw a cart through the back window of a car.

Police say the man throwing the Kroger cart through the window of the car in the parking lot is Robert Jones. The officer stopped and took Jones into custody. The woman who owns the car said she saw Jones in the parking lot and hurried to put her groceries in her car. She told police she left the cart next to her car and got in the driver’s seat. She said that’s when Jones grabbed the cart, picked it up over his head, and slammed it into her back window.