WATCH: Suspects wanted for robbing woman and child in Cooper-Young area

The woman and child were walking back to their vehicle in a parking lot next to Pavo Salon across from Railgarten when three young suspects robbed them at gunpoint.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A warning to all to be careful and stay aware of your surroundings as Memphis Police search for at least three suspects who robbed a woman and child who were walking back to their vehicle after a night out in the Cooper-Young area.

According to the report from Memphis Police, the woman and boy were walking back to their vehicle in the parking lot in the 2100 block of Central near Cooper, next to Pavo Salon and across from Railgarten, about 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Video shows a small silver sedan pull into the parking lot as the victims got into their vehicle, and two suspects jumped out, and one person stayed in the driver’s seat. The woman told officers the two suspects had a small pistol and possibly and AK-style gun, and pointed it at her and the boy. According to the report, one suspect said, “B***h get out of the car or I’m going to shoot you.”

The woman told police the suspects took her keys, wallet with cash and cards, iPhone, and a phone charger.

Video shows the suspects jumping back into their sedan and taking off without the victim’s vehicle.

The police report describes the suspects as about 12 to 15-years-old.