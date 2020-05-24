A Ridgeway basketball coach was charged with sexual battery of a student

According to an affidavit released by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Wesley Henning inappropriately touched a female on April 17th, at the 2000 block of Ridgeway Road in Memphis. Ridgeway High School's address is 2009 Ridgeway Road.

The document states that Henning "began to massage her shoulders and press his pelvis against her buttocks." The victim said she then walked away and Henning followed, asking if he could touch her, and she said no. "Henning laughed and purposely touched her on her thigh several times as he walked passed her," according to the affidavit.