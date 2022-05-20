x
Crime

House guest convicted of raping friend's young family members

Prosecutors said Rodger Bridges of West Memphis was staying with a friend in North Memphis in 2018 when the rapes happened.
Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Rodger Bridges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County jury has convicted a house guest from West Memphis of raping his friend’s three young daughters and a niece.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Rodger Bridges, aka Roger Bridges, 54, was convicted of rape, rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery, and sexual battery.

Prosecutors said Bridges was staying with a friend in North Memphis in 2018 when the friend’s 11-year-old daughter told him Bridges had been molesting her and her sisters and cousin. The victims were ages 6 to 15.

Bridges remains in the Shelby County jail awaiting sentencing in July.

