Arkansas State Police investigating after West Memphis officers shot & injured theft suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State Police said they are investigating after West Memphis Police shot and injured a Memphis man suspected in a store theft.

According to state police, about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, West Memphis Police responded to a theft at the Family Dollar in the 2100 block of East Broadway. They said while responding, officers spotted a possible suspect – later identified as 24-year-old Nickalous Reed Jones walking near 18th and Broadway.

Investigators said Jones took off, running from officers. As officers ran after him, investigators said Jones was reported to have fired a gun at the officers, and at least one officer returned fire, hitting Jones in the leg. The officers were not injured.

Jones was taken to a Memphis hospital.