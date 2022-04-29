Arkansas State Police investigating after West Memphis officers shot & injured theft suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State Police said they are investigating after West Memphis Police shot and injured a Memphis man suspected in a store theft.
According to state police, about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, West Memphis Police responded to a theft at the Family Dollar in the 2100 block of East Broadway. They said while responding, officers spotted a possible suspect – later identified as 24-year-old Nickalous Reed Jones walking near 18th and Broadway.
Investigators said Jones took off, running from officers. As officers ran after him, investigators said Jones was reported to have fired a gun at the officers, and at least one officer returned fire, hitting Jones in the leg. The officers were not injured.
Jones was taken to a Memphis hospital.
Once the investigation by state police is done, the file will be turned over to the Crittenden County prosecuting attorney who will determine if any officers will face charges in the incident.
