WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Theodore Porter is wanted for aggravated assault and terroristic act from an incident on October 4, 2021. At 1322 East Broadway Avenue, Porter fired several shots at suspects causing damage to the business.

If anyone has any with information regarding Theodore Porter and he whereabouts, please contact the Crittenden County Crimes Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.