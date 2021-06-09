West Memphis Police bust kids' car theft ring; 3 arrested, 2 still on the run

Investigators said the junior car thieves ranged in age from 11 to 16-years-old.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police said three kids have been arrested and two more are wanted after busted a car theft ring with juveniles ranging in ages from 11 to 16-years-old.

Investigators said it began when a vehicle was stolen from a commercial lot in the 1600 block of E. Broadway on August 30, 2021.

Investigators said they responded to a call of vehicles being stolen off a car lot in the 400 block of E. Broadway on September 3, 2021. Detectives said they figured out where the vehicles were taken, and all were recovered.

Investigators said they identified five juvenile suspects ages 11 to 16. West Memphis police were able to locate three of the five. They have not identified the other two.