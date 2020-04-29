West Memphis Police fire shots at suspect who hit officer with vehicle; search for suspect underway

WMPD officer injured after being hit by theft suspect during traffic stop.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police are looking for a suspect who hit an officer and a police cruiser early Wednesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., WMPD officers stopped a dark colored Mercedes SUV in the 3400 block of E. Polk, which was suspected to be involved in a property theft.

As the suspect tried to speed off from the scene, an officer was hit by the vehicle. Officers fired shots at the suspect. The suspect then hit another officer's vehicle.

According to WMPD, the suspect got away from officers on I-55 going into Memphis.

The officer who was hit by the suspects vehicle suffered minor injuries.