West Memphis Police searching for whoever shot boy Thursday afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis, Arkansas, Police are investigating after they said a boy was shot several times Thursday afternoon.
WMPD officers were called to the scene in the 400 block of South Avalon near Auburn Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. They found a boy shot several times, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in Memphis where police said he is stable.
Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released the boys age.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call West Memphis Police at 870-732-7554.