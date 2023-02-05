West Memphis police looking for suspect of deadly shooting on S L Henry Street

West Memphis police urge anyone who may have seen events related to this incident to contact their criminal investigation division at (870) 732 7554.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark — West Memphis police are looking for the suspect of a deadly shooting that took place on the 2900 block of S L Henry street, according to the department's social media.

Police said near 3 p.m. on Sunday they received a call about the shooting. One victim was suffering multiple gunshot wounds and did not survive despite EMS making the scene and trying to help, according to West Memphis police.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation, according to West Memphis police.

