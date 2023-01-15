West Memphis police searching for answers after burning car found with dead passenger

Once what appeared to be a dead body was found, detectives were called to the scene to begin preliminary investigation, according to West Memphis police.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark — West Memphis police said they received a call about a car that was on fire in a ditch near South Woods Street and East Jefferson Avenue on Sunday. Fire department personnel discovered what appeared to be a dead woman's body in the passenger seat, police said.

West Memphis police said they responded to this call shortly before 1 p.m. before assisting the West Memphis Fire Department with traffic control as the fire department personnel extinguished the fire.

Once what appeared to be a dead body was found, detectives were called to the scene to begin preliminary investigation, according to West Memphis police. This investigation led detectives to the 500 block of Weaver Drive where members of a special response team executed a search warrant of a residence, according to West Memphis police.

No arrests have been made as of press time in connection to this incident and it is still considered an ongoing investigation by authorities.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-7555.