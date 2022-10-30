West Memphis Police searching for murder, terrorism suspect

If the suspect is located, the West Memphis Police Department can be contacted at (870) 375 1210.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police are searching for 25-year-old Lorenzo Lamont Allen, who they say is wanted for capital murder, a terroristic act and five counts of aggravated assault.

Allen is likely armed and dangerous, according to West Memphis Police. He is six feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds, according to West Memphis Police.

West Memphis Police reported that he was last seen wearing a multi-colored jogger outfit with burgundy dreads.

If the suspect is located, the West Memphis Police Department can be contacted at (870) 375 1210. Specifically, Detective C. Davis can also be contacted at (901) 361 0306.

Around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, officers responded to shots allegedly being fired near a residence in the 500 block of Wilson Road, according to West Memphis Police.

When officers arrived on that scene, they located a woman underneath the carport that had been shot, according to West Memphis Police. EMS was called in, but the woman did not survive her injuries, West Memphis Police reported.