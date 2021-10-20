West Memphis police searching for suspect who shot gas station clerk during robbery

Officers were called to the scene at the Shell service station on North Service Road about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police are searching for the person who shot a clerk during a robbery at a gas station Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene at the Shell service station on North Service Road about 4:30 a.m. They found a woman, the store’s clerk, shot several times. She was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Investigators said the suspect was a man wearing a black Under Armour hoodie, black cargo pants, and work boots. He is considered armed and dangerous.

“Our prayers are with the victim and her family, through her bravery and heroic efforts the victim was able to alert police even after being wounded” said Chief Michael Pope said in a statement.