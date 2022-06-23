West Memphis Three denied the right to test DNA evidence

The evidence, previously thought to have been destroyed was intact, but court officials have ruled a new testing with the latest technology will not be allowed.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Damien Echols and his legal team's request of a new type of DNA testing for evidence has been denied.

The court hearing was held on Thursday morning at the Crittenden County District Court in West Memphis.

"The state of Arkansas has ruled that they will not allow DNA testing to be done that could identify the murderer of Michael Moore, Christopher Byers, and Stevie Branch." Echols said in a tweet. "This is a great disappointment to us, and traumatic as well - but we will continue to press forward."

The West Memphis Three were hoping to get some answers after the long battle to try and get newly discovered evidence DNA tested.

In 2020, Damien Echols' legal team worked to get evidence from the murders of three West Memphis boys. That evidence, which was previously thought to have been destroyed was intact.

So they pushed to have DNA analyzed while using a new technology that wasn't around during the time of the trial.