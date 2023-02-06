TBI: West Tennessee corrections officer arrested for having sex with an inmate

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday former Benton County corrections officer Brandon D. Cooley was arrested for sexual contact with an inmate.

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A former West Tennessee corrections officer was arrested Friday for having sex with one of his female inmates, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

TBI said Brandon D. Cooley, a former correctional officer in Benton County, Tennessee, turned himself in to special agents Friday.

In September 2022, at the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, agents began investigating allegations that a former correctional officer had sexual contact with an inmate.

As a result of the investigation, February 3, an arrest warrant was secured for Brandon D. Cooley on one count of Sexual Contact with an Inmate.