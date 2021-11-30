West Tennessee man wanted in a deadly DUI crash arrested in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service said a man wanted in a deadly DUI crash in Henry County, Tennessee, has been arrested in Shelby County.
33-year-old David Jenkins is charged in a crash April 7, 2021, in Henry County, which killed Kimberly McDaniel and injured another person.
The marshals said a Henry County Grand Jury indicted Jenkins November 29, 2021, on charges of vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular homicide by recklessness, vehicular assault, reckless aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
The marshals began a search for Jenkins after the warrant was issued, and said they tracked him to Memphis that same day. They said he was taken into custody without incident.
Jenkins is in the Shelby County Jail awaiting extradition back to Henry County.