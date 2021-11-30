West Tennessee man wanted in a deadly DUI crash arrested in Shelby County

David Jenkins is charged in a crash April 7, 2021, in Henry County, which killed Kimberly McDaniel and injured another person.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service said a man wanted in a deadly DUI crash in Henry County, Tennessee, has been arrested in Shelby County.

33-year-old David Jenkins is charged in a crash April 7, 2021, in Henry County, which killed Kimberly McDaniel and injured another person.

The marshals said a Henry County Grand Jury indicted Jenkins November 29, 2021, on charges of vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular homicide by recklessness, vehicular assault, reckless aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

The marshals began a search for Jenkins after the warrant was issued, and said they tracked him to Memphis that same day. They said he was taken into custody without incident.