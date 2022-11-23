West Tennessee man indicted for distribution of heroin and fentanyl

TBI agents have been conducting an investigation into the distribution of heroin and fentanyl since April.

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man was indicted after a 7-month joint drug investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to the TBI, the investigation began in April.

Agents and investigators with the Drug Investigation Division of the TBI, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department worked to target the distribution of heroin and fentanyl in Henderson County.

On November 21, Daniel O'Guin, 28, from Lexington, was indicted, charged with two counts each of Sale and Delivery of Schedule I (Heroin) and Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Fentanyl).

On November 22, O’Guin was arrested. He's currently being held in the Henderson County Jail without bond.