West Tennessee mother & boyfriend charged with abuse & neglect of vulnerable daughter

Belynda Antonette Scott & Carlos Taylor Johnson were arrested after Scott’s daughter was admitted to a Memphis hospital.

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division and Criminal Investigation Division has resulted in the arrest of a Decaturville mother and her boyfriend on charges of abuse and neglect of the woman’s adult daughter who relied on them for care.

At the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, on December 30, 2020, Agents began investigating Belynda Antonette Scott and Carlos Taylor Johnson on allegations of abuse and neglect after Scott’s daughter was admitted to a Memphis hospital. A search warrant was obtained by Agents for their home in the 70 block of East Walnut Street in Decaturville. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information indicating that between May 1 and December 29, 2020, Scott and Johnson were responsible for the abuse and neglect of the 21-year-old.

On January 7th, Agents arrested Scott (DOB: 4/13/78) and Johnson (DOB: 12/14/82). Both are charged with one count each of Aggravated Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult (Physical Harm), Aggravated Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult (Bodily Injury), and Aggravated Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. Scott and Johnson were booked into the Shelby County Jail on $250,000 bond as they await transfer to the Decatur County Jail.