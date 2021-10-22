West Tennessee woman charged with over $42,000 in TennCare fraud

Investigators said she failed to reveal all household income on state documents so that she and her household could stay on the program.

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee woman is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property in connection with TennCare healthcare insurance benefits.

On Friday, the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) said that Jessica Allen, 40, of Obion County, was arrested after investigators said she failed to reveal all household income on state documents so that she and her household could remain on the program.

As a result, investigators said TennCare paid $42,289 in fees and claims on their behalf.

“OIG prides itself on protecting Tennessee’s great citizens and their important tax dollars,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “We will continue to pursue those attempting to take advantage of our Medicaid system and bring them to justice.”

Theft of property is a class C felony and TennCare fraud is a class D felony.