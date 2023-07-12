x
MPD investigating Westwood shooting after two shooting victims show up to the hospital

Memphis Police said they found the shooting victims shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. They are both in critical condition.
Credit: frender - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating what led to a shooting in Memphis' Westwood neighborhood Wednesday afternoon after two shooting victims drove themselves to the hospital.

Memphis Police said at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to Methodist Hospital South. There, two shooting victims arrived by private car and were in critical condition. They were transferred to Regional One Hospital. 

Memphis Police said the shooting occurred in the 30 block of Builders Way. 

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 901-528-CASH w/tips.

