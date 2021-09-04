Find out if your city made the top 20.

ARKANSAS, USA — What are the safest cities in Arkansas?

SafeWise released its seventh annual Safest Cities report. Cave Springs (Benton County) came in at number 1, and Centerton (Benton County) rounded out the top 10.

According to SafeWise, the top 10 safest cities in Arkansas for 2021 are:

1. Cave Springs

2. Greenbrier

3. Austin

4. Greenwood

5. Bella Vista

6. Vilonia

7. Gentry

8. Pottsville

9. White Hall

10. Centerton

Here is what SafeWise said about crime rates:

"Arkansas experienced more violent crime and property crime than most of the region and nation. The state’s top concern this year was violent crime, with levels being 2.1 points higher than the national average.

Arkansas did see a lower frequency of package theft. Only 12% of our respondents claimed to experience it in the last year, compared to 20% of the US."

SafeWise went on to say, "Violent crime was the biggest concern for Arkansas residents this year. And the rates justify these worries with violent crime rates significantly higher in Arkansas at 5.8 per 1,000 people. But to put those worries to rest, 40% of folks in The Natural State use personal protection (US 34%).

Arkansas has the fourth-highest rate of violent crime in the nation behind Alaska, New Mexico, and Tennessee.

For both Arkansas’ safest cities (26%) and statewide (13%), rape accounts for a higher percentage of violent crime than the nation’s average (8%). The same pattern applies to aggravated assault.

At 5%, robbery accounts for a significantly lower violent crime rate in the safest cities and the state (9%) compared to the nation (22%).

46% named gun violence as their top safety concern.

Violent crime in Arkansas has increased by 0.4 incidents per 1,000 since 2020.

43% of Arkansans worry about police violence, while 60% feel confidence in law enforcement.

40% of Arkansas residents use some form of personal protection like pepper spray or stun guns, 6% more than the rest of the country.

43% of Arkansans say their personal safety has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

15 of its safest cities have violent crime rates below the state, regional, and national averages.

There were 13 mass shooting incidents in Arkansas in 2020, more than twice that of 2019."

The hate-fueled targeting of Asian-Americans is a real concern to all who value fairness, diversity and tolerance. Let’s be sure to recognize the important contributions Asian-Americans make in Arkansas. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) March 19, 2021

SafeWise explained, "For the purposes of this report, the terms “dangerous” and “safest” refer explicitly to crime rates as calculated from FBI crime data—no other characterization of any community is implied or intended.

Cave Springs earns the number 1 spot for the second year in a row.

Greenbrier is a newcomer to the list and made it to the second spot this year.

Pea Ridge and Centerton tie for the most improved cities this year, both moving up 8 spots.

Cabot dropped five ranking spots this year from 15 to 20. Its property crime rate dropped from 15.2 to 13.8 this year, but its violent crime more than doubled from 1.5 to 3.7.

The largest city on our list this year was Bentonville, which jumped four spots to number 13 this year.

Ten of the cities on our list saw improvements this year in their safest cities rankings."