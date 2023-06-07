State Senator says "call a thug" when your car gets broken into, if you disagree with pretextual traffic stops

Senator Taylor said pretextual traffic stops is the best method to keep Memphis safe, advising that if you disagree "call a thug" and not MPD when you're in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is fulfilling its promise to help out Memphis Police with patrols on state roads and interstates, but their increased presence is raising concerns when it comes to pretextual traffic stops.

A pretextual traffic stop occurs when a police officer or law enforcement authority conducts a traffic stop for a minor traffic violation with intent or hopes of finding a bigger issue or crime non-related to the initial reason for the traffic stop.

Pretextual traffic stops can originate from minor traffic violations like speeding or driving with broken taillights and even start from non-illegal occurrences like having poorly lit license plates, driving with loud music, or having tinted windows.

After the death of Tyre Nichols, Memphis City Council passed an ordinance banning Memphis Police Department from using pretextual traffic stops as a practice, but because the city ordinance is not a state law, THP can continue to use the traffic stop method.

Some are looking forward to the increase in arrests while others believe it’s a slippery slope for minorities and Black Memphians.

Tennessee State Sen. Brent Taylor is a strong advocate for pretextual traffic stops, and he is at the forefront of this conversation.

“I wanted to look and see what impact that THP is having on traffic enforcement in Shelby County,” Taylor said.

He said he believes the term “pretextual” has gotten a bad reputation but that the result of pretextual traffic stops gets criminals off the streets.

Sen. Taylor recently released THP data from “Operation Grizzly", which includes a THP task force that rotates through “high-crime” areas in Memphis.

The numbers Sen. Taylor released show just over 9,624 traffic stops from March 1 to June 18, - resulting in 2,919 moving and non-moving citations, 7,388 warnings, 8 felony arrests and 3 stolen vehicles recovered. Taylor added that he heavily supports funding for additional highway patrol troopers to assist local law enforcement in the Shelby County area.

“The more presence they have and the more they’re able to enforce traffic laws and the more felony arrests they make and the more stolen vehicles they recover, that’s that much less work that the City of Memphis police department has to do,” Taylor said. “It allows the City of Memphis police department – MPD – to actually be patrolling neighborhoods and business districts.”

But that’s not how the local group “Decarcerate Memphis” sees it.

“That bleeds to everybody who’s being pulled over for a license plate being expired – all of them are going to be treated as possible criminals,” Joshua Adams said. “That’s not a good law enforcement strategy.”

Adams also mentioned how low of a percentage there was in terms of the number of felony arrests and stolen vehicles recovered during the 9,624 traffic stops. He and other activists worked hard to get rid of pretextual traffic stops in the city, but since THP doesn’t have to follow local city ordinances, those kinds of stops are back.

“I think that’s what sort of emboldened Brent Taylor,” Adams said. “What he described in his Facebook post is absolutely pretext."

"So, to pull people over with the intent of finding people with outstanding warrants, or the intent of finding criminals, is pretextual because you’re pulling them over with the pretext that they have an outstanding warrant,” Adams continued.

Despite the racial impact activists like Adams say pretextual traffic stops impose on Black people, Senator Taylor insists it’s the best way to keep Memphis safe. If you disagree, Sen. Taylor says to call somebody else.

“When your car gets broken into, call a thug,” Taylor said. “Don’t call the Memphis Police Department or don’t call THP.”

The data that State Sen. Taylor shared showing that THP conducted 9,624 pretextual traffic stops from March 1 to June 18 leaves Memphians doubting that having an increased THP presence in the community is impactful. The gross number of pretextual traffic stops has shown little affect, as the number of vehicles stolen this year and the number of violent crimes have increased and steadily continued.

Senator Taylor said the goal is to decrease serious crimes like drug possession and distribution and felons in possession of firearms but only time will tell if that rings true.