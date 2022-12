According to the affidavit, the picture James Baker sent his 14-year-old student showed a man holding his penis. Baker was arrested Thursday, Dec. 15.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A White Station High School English teacher is behind bars after he allegedly sent an inappropriate nude photo to his 14-year-old student.

