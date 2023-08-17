Whitehaven chase leaves two injured and car in flames

MPD said the chase ended when the suspect crashed at Graceland and Acacia.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in custody after Memphis Police said they drove recklessly, injuring two people and nearly driving a officer off the road Thursday morning in Whitehaven.

MPD said the suspect was driving recklessly in the area of Elvis Presley and Raines just before 8 a.m., almost running an officer off the road.

Officers then chased the suspect, who crashed into a car at Graceland and Winchester. An ABC24 crew saw that the car was on fire.

The suspect later crashed at Graceland and Acacia, where the police caught the suspect.

Two people were taken to hospitals nearby in non-critical condition. No officers were injured.