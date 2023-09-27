The Memphis Fire Department said two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting across the street from Whitehaven High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whitehaven High and Elementary Schools are currently on lockdown after Memphis Police responded to a shooting near school grounds Wednesday afternoon.

The Memphis Fire Department said Two people were injured when someone fired shots into their car near Whitehaven High School, which then crashed into the school's gymnasium.

One person inside the car was hit by gunfire and taken in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. Another person inside the car was injured in the crash.

We're working to learn more details on what led up to the shooting. MPD said they responded to the shooting call around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools confirmed both Whitehaven High and Elementary Schools are currently on lockdown as a precautionary measure while police investigate the off-campus incident.

Avoid the area for now.