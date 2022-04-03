"I'm very angry (but) trying to stay positive for my son" | Father of 11-year-old shot Thursday in Whitehaven updates his condition

11-year-old Broderick Smith is recovering from a gunshot wound. Memphis Police arrested and charged the accused shooter Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis Police said an 18-year-old that they had detained early Friday in a shooting that injured three boys Thursday in Whitehaven has been released and another man is now charged in the case.

MPD arrested Javontay Paige Friday afternoon, charging him with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Further investigation was conducted that developed Javontay Paige as the shooter. He was charged with Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder (3 counts), Possessing a Firearm During Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Convicted Felon in Possession of Handgun. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 4, 2022

ABC24 caught up with the father of the one of the boys most seriously hurt - 11-year-old Broderick Smith - who remained in critical condition Friday.

Robert Smith said he received a frantic phone call from his mother to head to the Whitehaven library branch Thursday afternoon, which was temporarily a crime scene.

"I was praying for all the children but basically hoping it wasn't mine," Smith said.

But those hopes were dashed as Smith and two other families learned news no parent ever wants to hear.

"When I saw the officer, they told me to come to Le Bonheur and then I knew," Smith added.

There, his son, 11-year-old Broderick Smith, became the latest child shot in Memphis. The boy remains in critical condition from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

"I'm very angry, I'm just trying to stay positive for my son," Smith said.

Memphis Police said Paige shot into a crowd Thursday, hitting Broderick and two other boys minutes after authorities said fight broke out between girls.

"I'm angry that you've got people going around, taking shots at these kids, around these kids schools, libraries, and stuff like that, it's cowardice," Smith said.

Smith said his son - a sixth grader who loves learning - now has a lengthy road to recovery.

"He's not able to talk. Only thing he does is shake his head in response. You know, he's been doing great on that. He's been able to move his arms and legs a little," Smith said.

Smith said his son's serious shooting injury is equally troublesome, since he dealt with the same crime fears at the same age and vowed to make a difference as he got older.