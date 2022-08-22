Trial delayed for Whitehaven man accused in 2017 murder of 2-year-old girl

Tylan McCray is charged with three counts of criminal attempted first degree murder and three counts of employing a firearm to commit a felony.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trial which was scheduled to begin Monday for the man indicted for the 2017 murder of 2-year-old Laylah Washington has been delayed until Oct. 17, 2022.

Tylan McCray, 25, is charged with three counts of criminal attempted first degree murder and three counts of employing a firearm to commit a felony.

Laylah was killed on June 11, 2017 on Winchester Rd. when a dark-colored Chevrolet pulled up beside her mother’s vehicle, and a man in the rear passenger seat, said to be McCray, opened fire into the backseat of the car, shooting baby Laylah in the head.

McCray’s cousin, Brandon McCray, who was said to be the driver of the escape car, was indicted and charged with accessory to murder.

When it gets underway, the trial will start with jury selection.