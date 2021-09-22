Whitehaven man has been indicted on the murder of his friend

The victim's body was found in the driver’s seat of his car at a Parkway Village motel.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Ashley Eugene Hervery, 39, on a count of first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

The shooting occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on July 21, 2021 on the parking lot of Home 1 Extended Stay at 4300 American Way near South Goodlett.

Police found 40-year-old Travis Cole in his car, dead from a gunshot wound to the neck. Hervery was developed as a suspect after officers reviewed surveillance video of the lot.

After being arrested the next day at his home, Hervery gave police a statement about the shooting and told officers where he had hidden his gun.