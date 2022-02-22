Whitehaven man indicted in deadly shooting outside Memphis tire shop

Jerome Jamison was indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Milton Davidson outside Brothers Tire Service and Towing in October 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven man has been indicted in a deadly shooting outside a tire shop last year.

The Shelby County District Attorney General said 28-year-old Jerome Jamison was indicted for first-degree murder. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bail.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2021, outside Brothers Tire Service and Towing on Knight Arnold Road near Getwell Road.

Investigators said Jamison was a regular at the store. They said he argued with a customer, 34-year-old Milton Davidson, outside, then pulled out an “assault-style rifle” and began firing at Davidson. Police said after Davidson fell to the ground, Jamison pulled a handgun from Davidson’s waistband and shot him several more times. Davidson died at the scene.