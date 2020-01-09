Whitehaven man indicted for reckless homicide in death of unborn child

Prosecutors say Cedric Mingo kicked the pregnant woman in the stomach, leading to her losing the baby.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven man who allegedly kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach during an argument was indicted Tuesday on reckless homicide charges related to the subsequent death of her unborn baby, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Defendant Cedric Mingo, 29, initially was charged with assault, but additional medical information led to the homicide charges. He also was indicted on domestic assault charges.

Investigators said the incident occurred on March 9, 2018, at Tchulahoma Road and Shelby Drive where Mingo punched the woman in the face and kicked her in the stomach when she fell to the ground.

The woman, who was seven months pregnant at the time, later began having difficulties and lost the baby in April.