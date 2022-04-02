Man will spend life behind bars for killing driver who gave his friend a ride home

Prosecutors said Courdarrius Perkins and Dontavius Whitfield planned the crime together. Perkins was convicted, and Whitfield's trial begins later this month.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven man will spend life in prison for killing an acquaintance who gave a friend of his a ride home.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said a jury convicted 22-year-old Courdarrius Perkins of murder in the perpetration of a felony and aggravated robbery. The murder count carries a sentence of life in prison. He will be sentenced later on the robbery charge.

Prosecutors said on Feb. 25, 2019, 26-year-old Kordedris Overton and a friend gave 24-year-old Dontavius Whitfield a ride home to the 4300 block of Graceland. When they stopped, investigators said Whitfield got out of the car, but then pulled a gun and demanded their valuables.

Police said the friend handed over his cell phone, but Overton started driving away, and that’s when Perkins approached the car with a gun. Investigators said Overton was hot in the head, shoulders, and leg, and died at the hospital.

Prosecutors said Perkins and Whitfield planned the crime together.