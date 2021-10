The suspect is a slim male and fled wearing a ski mask.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 439 Gainsville Avenue in Whitehaven. One male victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say that the slim suspect fled from the the scene and was wearing a ski mask.

Anyone with any information is asking to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274).